Army carries out attack against Saudi-paid mercenaries in western coast [18/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct. 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday carried out an attack against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the western coast front, a military official told Saba.

The attack hit the mercenaries' sites in al-Tuhaitah area, killing and wounding dozens.

Meanwhile, the army destroyed a military vehicle in Kilo 16 area, the official added.

saba