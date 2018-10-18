Army carries out unique attack on aggression's mercenaries sites in Hodeidah [18/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct 18 (Saba) – The army and popular committees carried out a unique attack targeted US Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in al-Tahita in Hodeidah province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The army and committees carried out an attack on the mercenaries sites in al-Tahita, killing, injuring dozens and flee the rest of them, said the official.

Meanwhile, a military vehicle was destroyed by sniper unit south of Killo-16.

Eman al-Mutawakel



Saba