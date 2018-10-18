ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 18 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:54:50م
رئيسا مجلسي النواب والوزراء يؤكدان أهمية تعزيز التنسيق بين السلطتين التشريعية والتنفيذية
ألتقى رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى على الراعي اليوم رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور.
نيبينزيا: ما تسمى “المجموعة المصغرة” لا علاقة لها بحل الأزمة في سورية
أكد مندوب روسيا الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة فاسيلي نيبنزيا أن الاجراءات القسرية أحادية الجانب المفروضة على سورية تتعارض مع القانون الدولي وتعرقل التوصل إلى حل سياسي للأزمة داعيا المجتمع الدولي إلى دعم عملية إعادة الإعمار وتسهيل عودة المهجرين السوريين إلى بلا
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يناقش الإجراءات الكفيلة بدعم البنك المركزي
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم اجتماعا ضم وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة ومحافظ البنك المركزي الدكتور محمد السياني وكبار تجار الاستيراد والتصدير.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن المرحلة الثانية من تدريب اللاعبين الموهوبين
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بملاعب مدينة الثورة الرياضية المرحلة الثانية من تدريب الاعبين الموهوبين والتي ينفذها الفريق الفني لاكتشاف المواهب وإنشاء المدارس الكروية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army carries out unique attack on aggression's mercenaries sites in Hodeidah
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
HODEIDAH, Oct 18 (Saba) – The army and popular committees carried out a unique attack targeted US Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in al-Tahita in Hodeidah province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.
The army and committees carried out an attack on the mercenaries sites in al-Tahita, killing, injuring dozens and flee the rest of them, said the official.
Meanwhile, a military vehicle was destroyed by sniper unit south of Killo-16.
Eman al-Mutawakel

Saba
