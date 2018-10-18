Protest rally in Sanaa condemns Saudi aggression war crimes against citizens [18/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 18 (Saba) – Residents and sheikhs in al-Thawrah district in the capital Sanaa organized a protest rally to condemn the war crimes committed by Saudi aggression against citizens.

The rally stressed on the importance of continuing mobilization and support to the fronts to confront coalition and its plans.

The protesters affirmed the internal unity and backed the army against the coalition.

The rally praised the army's triumphs on the ground against the aggression.

saba