Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in two offensive in Taiz [18/أكتوبر/2018]

TAIZ, Oct 18 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in two offensive of the army and committees on their sites in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The army and committees carried out an offensive on the mercenaries' sites in Osifrah front, killing and injuring dozens, said the official.

Five mercenaries were killed and injured in the offensive that was supported by the artillery and targeted their sites in al-Jarah front.

Eman al-Mutawakel



Saba