مصدر بالخارجية ينفي وجود أي دور لدولة العدوان السعودية في الإفراج عن الفرنسي
عبر مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية عن استغرابه مما نشرته بعض وسائل إعلام دولة العدوان السعودية، بأن لها دور في الوساطة للإفراج عن المواطن الفرنسي الذي دخل المياه الإقليمية اليمنية بشكل غير شرعي.
نيبينزيا: ما تسمى “المجموعة المصغرة” لا علاقة لها بحل الأزمة في سورية
أكد مندوب روسيا الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة فاسيلي نيبنزيا أن الاجراءات القسرية أحادية الجانب المفروضة على سورية تتعارض مع القانون الدولي وتعرقل التوصل إلى حل سياسي للأزمة داعيا المجتمع الدولي إلى دعم عملية إعادة الإعمار وتسهيل عودة المهجرين السوريين إلى بلا
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يناقش الإجراءات الكفيلة بدعم البنك المركزي
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم اجتماعا ضم وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة ومحافظ البنك المركزي الدكتور محمد السياني وكبار تجار الاستيراد والتصدير.
غدا .. إنطلاق بطولة 14 أكتوبر لكرة القدم بصنعاء
تنطلق غدا بنادي الأهلي بصنعاء بطولة 14 أكتوبر لكرة القدم، ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in two offensive in Taiz
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
TAIZ, Oct 18 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in two offensive of the army and committees on their sites in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.
The army and committees carried out an offensive on the mercenaries' sites in Osifrah front, killing and injuring dozens, said the official.
Five mercenaries were killed and injured in the offensive that was supported by the artillery and targeted their sites in al-Jarah front.
Eman al-Mutawakel

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في عملية قنص وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي للعدوان
[18/أكتوبر/2018]
إصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي بصعدة
[17/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على منازل المواطنين بالحديدة
[17/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد اثنين من أبناء قبيلة عبيدة برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإماراتية
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
أضرار بالغة في ممتلكات المواطنين جراء القصف على صعدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
