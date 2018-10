Ballistic missile hits Saudi-paid mercenaries' troops near Najran [18/أكتوبر/2018]



NAJRAN, Oct 18 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular committees launched on Thursday a ballistic missile on the Saudi-paid mercenaries troops near Najran, a military official told Saba.

The missile force targeted with Badr-1 ballistic missile the mercenaries troops in al-Boqe'a near Najran, said the official.

Eman al-Mutawakel



