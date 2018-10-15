ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 17 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:58:24م
تكبيد الغزاة ومرتزقتهم خسائر بعمليات عسكرية لسلاح الجو والقوتين المدفعية والصاروخية
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية الغزاة ومرتزقتهم خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد بعمليات عسكرية لـسلاح الجو المسير والقوتين المدفعية والصاروخية خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
جيش الكيان الصهيوني يصعد من إنتهاكاته بحق الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية وغزة
صعّد جيش الكيان الصهيوني اليوم الأربعاء من انتهاكاته بحق المواطنين الفلسطينيين وممتلكاتهم في الضفة الغربية المحتلة وقطاع غزة المحاصر.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يسجل 81.67 دولار للبرميل
واصلت أسعار النفط مكاسبها للجلسة الرابعة اليوم الأربعاء مدعومة ببيانات لقطاع النفط أظهرت انخفاضاً مفاجئاً في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية.
اختيار لاعب منتخب كرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي
أختير لاعب المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للقارات لفئة الأشبال والتي ستقام في اليابان.
آخر الأخبار:
الصين تحث الولايات المتحدة على الكف عن إثارة التوترات بقضية بحر الصين الجنوبي
فنزويلا تقرر إستبدال الدولار بعملات أخرى في تعاملاتها في سوقها المالية
الشرطة البرازيلية تطالب بإتهام الرئيس ميشال تامر وآخرين بالفساد
المكتب التنفيذي لاتحاد نساء اليمن يناشد المنظمات لتقديم المساعدات لمنكوبي الإعصار بالمهرة
  Local
The Executive Office of the Yemeni Women's Union appeals to the organizations for assistance affected by tropical Cyclone "Luban
[17/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct.17 (Saba) - The Executive Office of the Yemeni Women's Union appeals to the organizations and all actors in the humanitarian field for assistance affected by tropical Cyclone "Luban" in Al-Mahara province and Hadramaut.



The office calls to local authorities to provide safe places, food and drinks for those affected.



The statement point, that the tropical Cyclone "Luban" caused the flooding of large areas with water, that caused of most of the farmland drifted and huge damaged in citizens' houses, which led to the displacement of most of families and wounded dozens of them.



Amal
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد اثنين من أبناء قبيلة عبيدة برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإماراتية
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
أضرار بالغة في ممتلكات المواطنين جراء القصف على صعدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بقذيفة لمرتزقة العدوان وغارات على صعدة والحديدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
