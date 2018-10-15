The Executive Office of the Yemeni Women's Union appeals to the organizations for assistance affected by tropical Cyclone "Luban

SANAA, Oct.17 (Saba) - The Executive Office of the Yemeni Women's Union appeals to the organizations and all actors in the humanitarian field for assistance affected by tropical Cyclone "Luban" in Al-Mahara province and Hadramaut.





The office calls to local authorities to provide safe places, food and drinks for those affected.





The statement point, that the tropical Cyclone "Luban" caused the flooding of large areas with water, that caused of most of the farmland drifted and huge damaged in citizens' houses, which led to the displacement of most of families and wounded dozens of them.





Amalsaba