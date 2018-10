President calls for the establishment of an aid fund in affected by the tropical cyclone in Al-Mahara

SANAA, Oct.17 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Wednesday pointed to the Government of National Salvation to establish an assistance fund to who affected by tropical Cyclone "Luban" in Al-Mahara province.







The providing relief and shelter assistance urgent to people who affected by the cyclone Which has had disastrous consequences.





