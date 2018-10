Reports: Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Saada in the past 24 hours

SAADA, Oct.17 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted Saada with missiles and artillery in the past 24 hours, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.





The Saudi' fighter jets waged a raid in al-Qad region in Razah directorate, and the other raid in Shathah directorate.







The Saudi' missiles and artillery targeted Populated villages in the same directorates.





[17/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba