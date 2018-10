Army foils infiltration attempt in Taiz

TAIZ, Oct. 17 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled sneak up attempted of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Auneen area in Habshi mount from three directions, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.





In this attempted there were dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured.







[17/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba