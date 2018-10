5Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Asir, Jizan

ASIR,Oct.17 (Saba) – The snipers of the army and popular forces shoot death five Saudi-paid mercenaries in Asir and Jizan border provinces, an official told Saba on Wednesday.





In Asir, army' snipers were killed three mercenaries in Thaher al- Gamal site , while in Jizan two mercenaries were killed in Alab crossing point.





[17/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba