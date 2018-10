Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army kills, injures Saudi- paid mercenaries in Asir



ASIR,Oct.17 (Saba) – Several Saudi- paid mercenaries and soldiers were killed and injured when the army and popular forces in an unique offensive to their sites, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.





The army attacked in Alab crossing point.





Amal

saba [17/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)