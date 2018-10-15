ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:45:59م
الرئيس المشاط يوجه الحكومة بإنشاء صندوق لمساعدة المتضررين من الإعصار بالمهرة
وجه الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني، بإنشاء صندوق لمساعدة المتضررين من إعصار لبان بمحافظة المهرة.
إيران: امتلاك الكيان الصهيوني السلاح النووي يهدد الأمن الإقليمي
أكدت إيران أن حيازة كيان الاحتلال الصهيوني الذي له ماض أسود في ارتكاب الجرائم والعدوان والإرهاب والجرائم ضد البشرية للسلاح النووي أمر خطير للغاية وتهديد جاد للسلام والأمن الإقليمي.
اجتماع للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك (مصحح)
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم الاجتماع السادس للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة.
اختيار لاعب منتخب كرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي
أختير لاعب المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للقارات لفئة الأشبال والتي ستقام في اليابان.
آخر الأخبار:
الجبهة الثقافية لمواجهة العدوان تنظم ندوة فكرية بصنعاء
ضبط اربعة أشخاص بقضايا قتل وسرقة في صنعاء وتعز
مناقشة آلية التنسيق بين هيئة مستشفى الثورة وجامعة الحديدة
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس صنعاء تنديدا بجرائم العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Missile force targets in 2 ballistic missile invaders' camps in Marib
[16/أكتوبر/2018]
MARIB, Oct 16 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular committees launched at Tuesday morning two Badr-1 ballistic missile on the aggression leaders gatherings in Tadaween camp east Marib city, a military official told Saba.
The two missiles targeted a meeting of leaders of the invaders and mercenaries in Tadaween camp, while loud explosions were heard from inside the camp, said the official.
Eman

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد اثنين من أبناء قبيلة عبيدة برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإماراتية
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
أضرار بالغة في ممتلكات المواطنين جراء القصف على صعدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بقذيفة لمرتزقة العدوان وغارات على صعدة والحديدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by