Missile force targets in 2 ballistic missile invaders' camps in Marib [16/أكتوبر/2018]

MARIB, Oct 16 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular committees launched at Tuesday morning two Badr-1 ballistic missile on the aggression leaders gatherings in Tadaween camp east Marib city, a military official told Saba.

The two missiles targeted a meeting of leaders of the invaders and mercenaries in Tadaween camp, while loud explosions were heard from inside the camp, said the official.

Eman



Saba