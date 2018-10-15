33 of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in offensive in western coast [16/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct 16 (Saba) – At least 33 of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in wide offensive of the army and popular committees on their sites south of Killo-16 in the western coast, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

More than 13 mercenaries were killed and 20 were injured in an offensive on their site south Killo-16 lasted several hours, said the official.

Meanwhile, ten airstrikes were waged on separate areas from south Killo-16 in an attempt to stop the army and committees progress.

Eman



Saba