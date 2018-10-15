ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:45:59م
الرئيس المشاط يوجه الحكومة بإنشاء صندوق لمساعدة المتضررين من الإعصار بالمهرة
وجه الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني، بإنشاء صندوق لمساعدة المتضررين من إعصار لبان بمحافظة المهرة.
إيران: امتلاك الكيان الصهيوني السلاح النووي يهدد الأمن الإقليمي
أكدت إيران أن حيازة كيان الاحتلال الصهيوني الذي له ماض أسود في ارتكاب الجرائم والعدوان والإرهاب والجرائم ضد البشرية للسلاح النووي أمر خطير للغاية وتهديد جاد للسلام والأمن الإقليمي.
اجتماع للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك (مصحح)
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم الاجتماع السادس للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة.
اختيار لاعب منتخب كرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي
أختير لاعب المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للقارات لفئة الأشبال والتي ستقام في اليابان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
33 of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in offensive in western coast
[16/أكتوبر/2018]
HODEIDAH, Oct 16 (Saba) – At least 33 of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in wide offensive of the army and popular committees on their sites south of Killo-16 in the western coast, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.
More than 13 mercenaries were killed and 20 were injured in an offensive on their site south Killo-16 lasted several hours, said the official.
Meanwhile, ten airstrikes were waged on separate areas from south Killo-16 in an attempt to stop the army and committees progress.
Eman

Saba
