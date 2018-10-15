Parliament calls for its members abroad to come back home [16/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) – The Parliament on Tuesday called for its members stranded abroad because of the war and the closure of Sanaa International Airport to come back home to join their steadfast colleagues in confronting the Saudi-led aggression coalition.



The parliament's speaker, Yahya al-Ra'I, called on the parliament's members existing abroad to meet with citizens who had elected them in order to know their suffering as a result of the war.



"History is monitoring events and will not forgive those who abandon their land and country and its sovereignty," al-Ra'i said.



He added that "not everyone abroad is non-patriotic or loyal to the coalition."





