آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:40:30م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزراء الداخلية والصحة والأشغال ونائب وزير الصناعة
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزراء الداخلية اللواء الركن عبد الحكيم الماوري والصحة الدكتور طه المتوكل والأشغال غالب مطلق ونائب وزير الصناعة محمد الهاشمي.
إيران: امتلاك الكيان الصهيوني السلاح النووي يهدد الأمن الإقليمي
أكدت إيران أن حيازة كيان الاحتلال الصهيوني الذي له ماض أسود في ارتكاب الجرائم والعدوان والإرهاب والجرائم ضد البشرية للسلاح النووي أمر خطير للغاية وتهديد جاد للسلام والأمن الإقليمي.
اجتماع للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك (مصحح)
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم الاجتماع السادس للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة.
اختيار لاعب منتخب كرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي
أختير لاعب المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للقارات لفئة الأشبال والتي ستقام في اليابان.
آخر الأخبار:
ضبط اربعة أشخاص بقضايا قتل وسرقة في صنعاء وتعز
مناقشة آلية التنسيق بين هيئة مستشفى الثورة وجامعة الحديدة
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس صنعاء تنديدا بجرائم العدوان
ضبط أدوية مهربة ومحروقات وعملة محظورة في صنعاء وحجة والمحويت
  Local
Parliament calls for its members abroad to come back home
[16/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) – The Parliament on Tuesday called for its members stranded abroad because of the war and the closure of Sanaa International Airport to come back home to join their steadfast colleagues in confronting the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

The parliament's speaker, Yahya al-Ra'I, called on the parliament's members existing abroad to meet with citizens who had elected them in order to know their suffering as a result of the war.

"History is monitoring events and will not forgive those who abandon their land and country and its sovereignty," al-Ra'i said.

He added that "not everyone abroad is non-patriotic or loyal to the coalition."


BA
Saba
