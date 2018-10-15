Challenges facing service sectors due to aggression discussed [16/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat discussed on Tuesday with Ministers of Interior, Health and Public Works and Deputy Minister of Industry, the humanitarian situation and challenges facing service sectors due to the aggression and siege.



The meeting touched on aspects relating to the performance level of service, security and oversight sectors and how to mitigate the suffering of citizens as a result of the current situation the country is going through.



The meeting also dealt with efforts being made by the concerned ministries to improve the performance level and overcome the current challenges.





