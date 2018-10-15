ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:28:30م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزراء الداخلية والصحة والأشغال ونائب وزير الصناعة
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزراء الداخلية اللواء الركن عبد الحكيم الماوري والصحة الدكتور طه المتوكل والأشغال غالب مطلق ونائب وزير الصناعة محمد الهاشمي.
إيران: امتلاك الكيان الصهيوني السلاح النووي يهدد الأمن الإقليمي
أكدت إيران أن حيازة كيان الاحتلال الصهيوني الذي له ماض أسود في ارتكاب الجرائم والعدوان والإرهاب والجرائم ضد البشرية للسلاح النووي أمر خطير للغاية وتهديد جاد للسلام والأمن الإقليمي.
اجتماع للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك (مصحح)
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم الاجتماع السادس للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة.
اختيار لاعب منتخب كرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي
أختير لاعب المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للقارات لفئة الأشبال والتي ستقام في اليابان.
  Local
Challenges facing service sectors due to aggression discussed
[16/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat discussed on Tuesday with Ministers of Interior, Health and Public Works and Deputy Minister of Industry, the humanitarian situation and challenges facing service sectors due to the aggression and siege.

The meeting touched on aspects relating to the performance level of service, security and oversight sectors and how to mitigate the suffering of citizens as a result of the current situation the country is going through.

The meeting also dealt with efforts being made by the concerned ministries to improve the performance level and overcome the current challenges.


BA
Saba
