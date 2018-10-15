ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 16 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:28:30م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزراء الداخلية والصحة والأشغال ونائب وزير الصناعة
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزراء الداخلية اللواء الركن عبد الحكيم الماوري والصحة الدكتور طه المتوكل والأشغال غالب مطلق ونائب وزير الصناعة محمد الهاشمي.
إيران: امتلاك الكيان الصهيوني السلاح النووي يهدد الأمن الإقليمي
أكدت إيران أن حيازة كيان الاحتلال الصهيوني الذي له ماض أسود في ارتكاب الجرائم والعدوان والإرهاب والجرائم ضد البشرية للسلاح النووي أمر خطير للغاية وتهديد جاد للسلام والأمن الإقليمي.
اجتماع للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك (مصحح)
عقد بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة اليوم الاجتماع السادس للجنة العليا لحماية المستهلك برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب يحيى الدرة.
اختيار لاعب منتخب كرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي
أختير لاعب المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للقارات لفئة الأشبال والتي ستقام في اليابان.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين توزيع ثلاثة آلاف حقيبة مدرسية بمدينة الرجم في المحويت
كسر زحف للمرتزقة في جبل حبشي بتعز
وقفة في صنعاء القديمة تنديداً باستمرار جرائم العدوان بحق المعالم والمدن التاريخية
ضبط عصابة تروج المخدرات وإفارقة غير شرعيين بأمانة العاصمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts over 24 hours
[16/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched offensives against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, a military official told Saba.
In Hodeidah province, the army fired artillery towards groups of the mercenaries in the western coast and Tuhaitah areas, destroying to military bulldozers and killing its crew members.
In Jawf province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded and two military vehicles was destroyed in explosive devices in Khab Washaf and Maton districts.
In Marib province, the army fired artillery at gatherings of the mercenaries in Serwah and Nehm districts, killing and wounding several of them.
In Lahj province, the army launched artillery towards sites of the mercenaries in Qabitah area.
In Bayda province, the army bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Qaiva area and killed its crew members.
In Najran province, the army fired artillery and rockets towards groups of Saudi army in Aqafah area and al-Ajaqshar desert, destroying a military truck and killing its crew.
In Jizan province, the army shot dead Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites of Mashal and Batoul hilltop.
In Asir province, the army fired Katyusha rockets on groups of the mercenaries in Majaza area and Alib crossing, the official added.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد اثنين من أبناء قبيلة عبيدة برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإماراتية
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
أضرار بالغة في ممتلكات المواطنين جراء القصف على صعدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بقذيفة لمرتزقة العدوان وغارات على صعدة والحديدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
