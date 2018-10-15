Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts over 24 hours [16/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched offensives against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, a military official told Saba.

In Hodeidah province, the army fired artillery towards groups of the mercenaries in the western coast and Tuhaitah areas, destroying to military bulldozers and killing its crew members.

In Jawf province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded and two military vehicles was destroyed in explosive devices in Khab Washaf and Maton districts.

In Marib province, the army fired artillery at gatherings of the mercenaries in Serwah and Nehm districts, killing and wounding several of them.

In Lahj province, the army launched artillery towards sites of the mercenaries in Qabitah area.

In Bayda province, the army bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Qaiva area and killed its crew members.

In Najran province, the army fired artillery and rockets towards groups of Saudi army in Aqafah area and al-Ajaqshar desert, destroying a military truck and killing its crew.

In Jizan province, the army shot dead Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites of Mashal and Batoul hilltop.

In Asir province, the army fired Katyusha rockets on groups of the mercenaries in Majaza area and Alib crossing, the official added.

