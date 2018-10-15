ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 16 - أكتوبر - 2018
مجلس النواب يدعو أعضائه المتواجدين بالخارج إلى تغليب مصلحة الوطن
أطلع رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي أعضاء المجلس على نتائج اللقاء الذي عُقد يوم أمس مع رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الأخ مهدي المشاط ورئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور.
إيران: امتلاك الكيان الصهيوني السلاح النووي يهدد الأمن الإقليمي
أكدت إيران أن حيازة كيان الاحتلال الصهيوني الذي له ماض أسود في ارتكاب الجرائم والعدوان والإرهاب والجرائم ضد البشرية للسلاح النووي أمر خطير للغاية وتهديد جاد للسلام والأمن الإقليمي.
تراجع مؤشرات الأسهم اليابانية في جلسة التعاملات الصباحية
تراجعت اليوم الأسهم اليابانية في نهاية جلسة التعاملات الصباحية ببورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية.
اختيار لاعب منتخب كرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي
أختير لاعب المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة إبراهيم جبران ضمن فريق الأمل العالمي للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للقارات لفئة الأشبال والتي ستقام في اليابان.
FM sends letter to EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs
[16/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday sent a letter to the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Federica Mogherini.

In the letter, the foreign minister expressed the National Salvation Government's appreciation for the EU Parliament's recent decision calling for bringing peace, stopping hostilities, lifting siege, paying employees' salaries, and supporting all efforts to end the suffering of Yemeni people.

The letter affirmed the need to revise all necessary procedures to hold accountable the Saudi and Emirati-led aggression coalition for the war crimes it committed against Yemeni people, including review the membership of the coalition states in the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Sharaf confirmed the keenness of the Supreme Political Council and the government to resume the peaceful political negotiations promptly and constructively.

He voiced his thanks to the EU ambassador to Yemen, Antonia Calvo Puerta, for her good efforts during her tenure in the country.



BA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد اثنين من أبناء قبيلة عبيدة برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإماراتية
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
أضرار بالغة في ممتلكات المواطنين جراء القصف على صعدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بقذيفة لمرتزقة العدوان وغارات على صعدة والحديدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
