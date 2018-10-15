FM sends letter to EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs [16/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 16 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday sent a letter to the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Federica Mogherini.



In the letter, the foreign minister expressed the National Salvation Government's appreciation for the EU Parliament's recent decision calling for bringing peace, stopping hostilities, lifting siege, paying employees' salaries, and supporting all efforts to end the suffering of Yemeni people.



The letter affirmed the need to revise all necessary procedures to hold accountable the Saudi and Emirati-led aggression coalition for the war crimes it committed against Yemeni people, including review the membership of the coalition states in the United Nations Human Rights Council.



Sharaf confirmed the keenness of the Supreme Political Council and the government to resume the peaceful political negotiations promptly and constructively.



He voiced his thanks to the EU ambassador to Yemen, Antonia Calvo Puerta, for her good efforts during her tenure in the country.







