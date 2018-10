President meets with al-Wahbi battalions' commander [15/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Monday met with commander of al-Wahbi battalions, Major General Saleh Saleh al-Wahbi.



The meeting discussed the level of combative readiness of the battalions' members and aspects of training and rehabilitation in accordance with the field developments and the Saudi-led aggression coalition's escalation.





