آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 15 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:14:17م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير الدفاع
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزير الخارجية السوري : منظومة (إس-300) التي تسلمتها سورية ستعزز أمن المنطقة
أكد وزير الخارجية السوري وليد المعلم أن منظومة الدفاع الجوي الروسية (إس-300) التي تسلمتها بلاده من روسيا مؤخراً، ستعزز أمن سورية والمنطقة.
تراجع مؤشرات الأسهم اليابانية في جلسة التعاملات الصباحية
تراجعت اليوم الأسهم اليابانية في نهاية جلسة التعاملات الصباحية ببورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية.
إيطاليا تحقق فوزها الأول بدوري الأمم الأوروبية
خطف منتخب إيطاليا فوزًا ثمينا من بولندا بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء امس، في دوري الأمم الأوروبية.
وقفتان في المحويت تدينان الصمت الدولي إزاء جرائم العدوان
مناقشة تفعيل الرقابة على أسعار الغاز المنزلي والسلع الأساسية بالحديدة
تدشين العام الجامعي 2018- 2019 م بجامعة الحديدة
فعالية ثقافية بصعدة بمناسبة ذكرى قدوم الإمام الهادي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Army inflicts heavy casualties on Saudi-paid mercenaries in fronts
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out attacks against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in several combat fronts over the past 24 hours, causing heavy casualties, a military official told Saba on Monday.
In Hodeidah province, Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the Yemeni army's attack on their sites in western coast of Hais area.
In also Hodeidah, a number of the mercenaries were killed, others hurt and a military vehicle was destroyed when the army fired artillery at their groups in Kilo 16 and al-Fazah areas.
In Taiz province, tens of the mercenaries were killed and hurt when the army repelled an attempt to attack towards al-Kadaha area.
In Jawf province, the army destroyed a military truck of the mercenaries and killed its crew members in al-Maton district.
In Marib province, two mercenaries were killed and four others hurt in a bomb blast, which planted by the army in al-Matar area of Serwah district.
In border province of Asir, the army foiled an attempt of the militiamen towards al-Ghurah mountain and Alib crossing, killing and wounding many.
In Najran province, the army killed and wounded tens of the mercenaries and destroyed a military vehicle in Sudis site.
In also Najran, the army bombed four military vehicles of the Saudi-led coalition in al-Shurfa site.
In Jizan province, the army waged an artillery attack against groups of the mercenaries in site of Jabal al-Dukhan, the official added.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
