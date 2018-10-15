President stresses importance of strengthening combative readiness [15/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Monday stressed the importance of strengthening the combative readiness.



The president discussed with Defense Minister, Brigadier Mohammed Nasser al-Atfi, military operations on various fronts in light of Saudi-led aggression coalition escalation, especially on the western coast fronts, and its crimes against citizens.



In the meeting, al-Mashat hailed the heroic achievements of the army and popular committees in fronts of fighting against the aggression forces.



The meeting touched on the level of readiness in military areas, as well as the implementation of training and rehabilitation programs for personnel of the army in order to cope with the developments in battlefield.





BA



Saba