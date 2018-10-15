ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 15 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:14:17م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير الدفاع
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزير الخارجية السوري : منظومة (إس-300) التي تسلمتها سورية ستعزز أمن المنطقة
أكد وزير الخارجية السوري وليد المعلم أن منظومة الدفاع الجوي الروسية (إس-300) التي تسلمتها بلاده من روسيا مؤخراً، ستعزز أمن سورية والمنطقة.
تراجع مؤشرات الأسهم اليابانية في جلسة التعاملات الصباحية
تراجعت اليوم الأسهم اليابانية في نهاية جلسة التعاملات الصباحية ببورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية.
إيطاليا تحقق فوزها الأول بدوري الأمم الأوروبية
خطف منتخب إيطاليا فوزًا ثمينا من بولندا بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء امس، في دوري الأمم الأوروبية.
  Local
President stresses importance of strengthening combative readiness
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Monday stressed the importance of strengthening the combative readiness.

The president discussed with Defense Minister, Brigadier Mohammed Nasser al-Atfi, military operations on various fronts in light of Saudi-led aggression coalition escalation, especially on the western coast fronts, and its crimes against citizens.

In the meeting, al-Mashat hailed the heroic achievements of the army and popular committees in fronts of fighting against the aggression forces.

The meeting touched on the level of readiness in military areas, as well as the implementation of training and rehabilitation programs for personnel of the army in order to cope with the developments in battlefield.


BA

Saba
