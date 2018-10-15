ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 15 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:14:17م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير الدفاع
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزير الخارجية السوري : منظومة (إس-300) التي تسلمتها سورية ستعزز أمن المنطقة
أكد وزير الخارجية السوري وليد المعلم أن منظومة الدفاع الجوي الروسية (إس-300) التي تسلمتها بلاده من روسيا مؤخراً، ستعزز أمن سورية والمنطقة.
تراجع مؤشرات الأسهم اليابانية في جلسة التعاملات الصباحية
تراجعت اليوم الأسهم اليابانية في نهاية جلسة التعاملات الصباحية ببورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية.
إيطاليا تحقق فوزها الأول بدوري الأمم الأوروبية
خطف منتخب إيطاليا فوزًا ثمينا من بولندا بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء امس، في دوري الأمم الأوروبية.
President meets PM, Parliament Speaker
[15/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, met on Monday with Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtour and Speaker of the Parliament, Yahya al-Ra'i.

The meeting dealt with the developments at the national arena in light of the of Saudi-led aggression coalition escalation and its crimes in Hodeidah province.

The meeting touched on efforts made to communicate the international parties to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people, stop the aggression, lift the unjust siege, and resume the negotiations.

The coordination aspects between the legislative and executive authorities to mitigate the suffering of citizens, improve services, and overcome the difficulties imposed by the aggression and siege.


BA


Saba
