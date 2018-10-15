President meets PM, Parliament Speaker [15/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, met on Monday with Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtour and Speaker of the Parliament, Yahya al-Ra'i.



The meeting dealt with the developments at the national arena in light of the of Saudi-led aggression coalition escalation and its crimes in Hodeidah province.



The meeting touched on efforts made to communicate the international parties to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people, stop the aggression, lift the unjust siege, and resume the negotiations.



The coordination aspects between the legislative and executive authorities to mitigate the suffering of citizens, improve services, and overcome the difficulties imposed by the aggression and siege.





