آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 15 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 05:35:00م
مجلس النواب يدين مجزرة جبل رأس بالحديدة ويناقش عدد من القضايا
أدان مجلس النواب بأشد العبارات الجريمة المروعة التي ارتكبها تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي باستهداف حافلتين تقلان نازحين بمديرية جبل راس بمحافظة الحديدة وراح ضحيتها 49 شهيدا وجريحا معظهم أطفال ونساء.
وزير الخارجية السوري : منظومة (إس-300) التي تسلمتها سورية ستعزز أمن المنطقة
أكد وزير الخارجية السوري وليد المعلم أن منظومة الدفاع الجوي الروسية (إس-300) التي تسلمتها بلاده من روسيا مؤخراً، ستعزز أمن سورية والمنطقة.
تراجع مؤشرات الأسهم اليابانية في جلسة التعاملات الصباحية
تراجعت اليوم الأسهم اليابانية في نهاية جلسة التعاملات الصباحية ببورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية.
إيطاليا تحقق فوزها الأول بدوري الأمم الأوروبية
خطف منتخب إيطاليا فوزًا ثمينا من بولندا بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء امس، في دوري الأمم الأوروبية.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الأشغال ومحافظ صنعاء يتفقدا مشروع شق وردم الطريق الدائري متنة ببني مطر
استشهاد شاب فلسطيني برصاص قوات الاحتلال غرب سلفيت شمال الضفة الغربية
ندوة حول الوعي التربوي في مواجهة العدوان بصنعاء
تربويو شبام كوكبان يجددون الصمود ويستنكرون جرائم العدوان
  Local
Minister of Transport inaugurates Transport Ministry's new website
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) – Minister of Transport in the National Salvation Government, Zakaria al-Shami, on Monday inaugurated the new official website of the Transport Ministry in order to cope with the modern technology services.

Following the inauguration, the transport minister stressed the importance of developing and updating information, data, reports and statistics related to the fields of air, sea and land transportation.

Al-Shami considered the website inauguration a qualitative leap at the Arab region level in terms of the modern technology and programs and the services it provides.

"The website links between the Ministry and its affiliated bodies and institutions and the concerned authorities to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the transport sector in the field of legislation, laws and strategies," he said.

The minister noted that the ministry's new official website is rich with information, statistics and new reports on damage and losses caused by the aggression war and siege in the sectors of air, land and sea transport.

BA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد مواطن بقذيفة لمرتزقة العدوان وغارات على صعدة والحديدة
[15/أكتوبر/2018]
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
مجلس الشورى يدين مجزرة العدوان في جبل راس بالحديدة
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف نازحي الحديدة إلى 37 شهيدا وجريحا.. مسبق
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
