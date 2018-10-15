Minister of Transport inaugurates Transport Ministry's new website [15/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 15 (Saba) – Minister of Transport in the National Salvation Government, Zakaria al-Shami, on Monday inaugurated the new official website of the Transport Ministry in order to cope with the modern technology services.



Following the inauguration, the transport minister stressed the importance of developing and updating information, data, reports and statistics related to the fields of air, sea and land transportation.



Al-Shami considered the website inauguration a qualitative leap at the Arab region level in terms of the modern technology and programs and the services it provides.



"The website links between the Ministry and its affiliated bodies and institutions and the concerned authorities to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the transport sector in the field of legislation, laws and strategies," he said.



The minister noted that the ministry's new official website is rich with information, statistics and new reports on damage and losses caused by the aggression war and siege in the sectors of air, land and sea transport.



