آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:35:18م
وكالات الأمم المتحدة تدين بشدة الهجوم على المدنيين في الحديدة
أدانت وكالات الأمم المتحدة العاملة في اليمن بشدة الهجوم على المدنيين في محافظة الحديدة .
مستوطنون صهاينة يجرفون أراضي فلسطينية ويدمرون 22 شجرة زيتون شرق قلقيلية
جرفت مجموعة من المستوطنين الصهاينة، أراضي ودمرت 22 شجرة زيتون، في أراضي بلدة فرعتا، شرق قلقيلية بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
مصلحة الجمارك تعلن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والآليات
أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك عن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والمركبات والآليات حتى تاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2018م.
ديوكوفيتش يفوز على تشوريتش ويحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس
فاز اللاعب الصربي نوفاك ديوكوفيتش بسهولة على الكرواتي بورنا تشوريتش 6-3 و6-4 ليحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس للأساتذة للمرة الرابعة اليوم.
تدمير آلية محملة بالمرتزقة في مديرية المتون بالجوف
مصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين خلال السيطرة على موقع مستحدث في نجران
مصرع وإصابة ستة من المرتزقة في صرواح بمحافظة مأرب
المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله يعبر عن الاعتزاز بتضحيات الأحرار للتخلص من الاستعمار
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tribal meeting in Ibb to send military reinforcements
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
IBB, Oct. 14 (Saba) – A tribal meeting on Sunday was held in Ibb province to send the military reinforcement for the Yemeni army in confronting the Saudi-led coalition in the combat fronts.
The meeting, attended by sheikhs and tribesmen in al-Radhmah district, stressed on the of significance of unification to protect the internal front for confronting the coalition's plots.
The participants confirmed on the necessity to resolve the differences in the Yemeni society for duty to defend the homeland and strengthen the steadfastness in the face of the foreign enemy.
The meeting praised the army's triumphs in all fronts against the Saudi-led coalition.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
مجلس الشورى يدين مجزرة العدوان في جبل راس بالحديدة
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف نازحي الحديدة إلى 37 شهيدا وجريحا.. مسبق
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
وزارة المياه والبيئة تدين استهداف العدوان لخزان المياه بجزيرة كمران
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
