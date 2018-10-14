Tribal meeting in Ibb to send military reinforcements [14/أكتوبر/2018]

IBB, Oct. 14 (Saba) – A tribal meeting on Sunday was held in Ibb province to send the military reinforcement for the Yemeni army in confronting the Saudi-led coalition in the combat fronts.

The meeting, attended by sheikhs and tribesmen in al-Radhmah district, stressed on the of significance of unification to protect the internal front for confronting the coalition's plots.

The participants confirmed on the necessity to resolve the differences in the Yemeni society for duty to defend the homeland and strengthen the steadfastness in the face of the foreign enemy.

The meeting praised the army's triumphs in all fronts against the Saudi-led coalition.

