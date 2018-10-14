ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:35:18م
وكالات الأمم المتحدة تدين بشدة الهجوم على المدنيين في الحديدة
أدانت وكالات الأمم المتحدة العاملة في اليمن بشدة الهجوم على المدنيين في محافظة الحديدة .
مستوطنون صهاينة يجرفون أراضي فلسطينية ويدمرون 22 شجرة زيتون شرق قلقيلية
جرفت مجموعة من المستوطنين الصهاينة، أراضي ودمرت 22 شجرة زيتون، في أراضي بلدة فرعتا، شرق قلقيلية بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
مصلحة الجمارك تعلن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والآليات
أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك عن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والمركبات والآليات حتى تاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2018م.
ديوكوفيتش يفوز على تشوريتش ويحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس
فاز اللاعب الصربي نوفاك ديوكوفيتش بسهولة على الكرواتي بورنا تشوريتش 6-3 و6-4 ليحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس للأساتذة للمرة الرابعة اليوم.
آخر الأخبار:
تدمير آلية محملة بالمرتزقة في مديرية المتون بالجوف
مصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين خلال السيطرة على موقع مستحدث في نجران
مصرع وإصابة ستة من المرتزقة في صرواح بمحافظة مأرب
المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله يعبر عن الاعتزاز بتضحيات الأحرار للتخلص من الاستعمار
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Rally in capital Sanaa holds to back battle fronts
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 14 (Saba) – Sheikhs and residents of the capital Sanaa held a tribe rally to mobile to the battle fonts and reinforce the Yemeni army against Saudi-led coalition.
The rally took place in al-Tahrrir square and stressed on the importance of strengthening the internal unity to confront the coalition.
The rally denounced the war crimes committed by the coalition against the Yemeni citizens
The participants affirmed on the continuation of the ongoing mobilization and support of the army stationed on the fronts to defend the homeland.
The rally saluted the triumphs made by the army against the coalition in the fronts
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
مجلس الشورى يدين مجزرة العدوان في جبل راس بالحديدة
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف نازحي الحديدة إلى 37 شهيدا وجريحا.. مسبق
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
وزارة المياه والبيئة تدين استهداف العدوان لخزان المياه بجزيرة كمران
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
