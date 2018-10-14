Rally in capital Sanaa holds to back battle fronts [14/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 14 (Saba) – Sheikhs and residents of the capital Sanaa held a tribe rally to mobile to the battle fonts and reinforce the Yemeni army against Saudi-led coalition.

The rally took place in al-Tahrrir square and stressed on the importance of strengthening the internal unity to confront the coalition.

The rally denounced the war crimes committed by the coalition against the Yemeni citizens

The participants affirmed on the continuation of the ongoing mobilization and support of the army stationed on the fronts to defend the homeland.

The rally saluted the triumphs made by the army against the coalition in the fronts

saba