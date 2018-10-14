ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:35:18م
وكالات الأمم المتحدة تدين بشدة الهجوم على المدنيين في الحديدة
أدانت وكالات الأمم المتحدة العاملة في اليمن بشدة الهجوم على المدنيين في محافظة الحديدة .
مستوطنون صهاينة يجرفون أراضي فلسطينية ويدمرون 22 شجرة زيتون شرق قلقيلية
جرفت مجموعة من المستوطنين الصهاينة، أراضي ودمرت 22 شجرة زيتون، في أراضي بلدة فرعتا، شرق قلقيلية بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
مصلحة الجمارك تعلن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والآليات
أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك عن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والمركبات والآليات حتى تاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2018م.
ديوكوفيتش يفوز على تشوريتش ويحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس
فاز اللاعب الصربي نوفاك ديوكوفيتش بسهولة على الكرواتي بورنا تشوريتش 6-3 و6-4 ليحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس للأساتذة للمرة الرابعة اليوم.
تدمير آلية محملة بالمرتزقة في مديرية المتون بالجوف
مصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين خلال السيطرة على موقع مستحدث في نجران
مصرع وإصابة ستة من المرتزقة في صرواح بمحافظة مأرب
المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله يعبر عن الاعتزاز بتضحيات الأحرار للتخلص من الاستعمار
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills tens of Saudi-pad mercenaries in several fronts
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 14 (Saba) – The Yemeni army waged a series of attacks against groups of Saudi-pad mercenaries in the battle fronts, killing and wounding tens, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
In border province of Asir, tens of the mercenaries were killed, injured and three military vehicles were destroyed when the army foiled their attempt to infiltrate towards Alib crossing.
In also Asir, the army fired a ballistic missile, Badr 1, and three rockets, Zilzal 1, towards military sites of al-Mustahdath and Alib crossing.
In Najran province, the army launched a rocket, Zilzal 1, and artillery on the Saudi soldiers' groups in sites of al-Hamad and al-Sudis, killing a number of the soldiers and injuring others.
In Jizan province, the army waged an offensive against sites of the mercenaries in western site of al-Nar mountains, leaving heavy losses on the mercenaries.
In Yemen's western province of Hodiedah, the army destroyed two military trucks of the mercenaries and their crew members in al-Dureihmie area, while artillery hit groups the mercenaries in al-Fazah area.
In Marib province, two military vehicles of the mercenaries were destroyed and its crew members were killed or wounded in the army's assaults in al-Ashqer and al-Makhadrah areas of Serwah district.
In also Marib, the army launched rocket, Zilzal 2, on military groups of the mercenaries in Harib Nehm area, inflicting heavy casualties.
In Taiz province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army fired artillery at their sites in two districts of Haifan and al-Salu.
In Hajjah province, the army bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries, killing and wounded a number of the crew members in Medi front, the official added.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
مجلس الشورى يدين مجزرة العدوان في جبل راس بالحديدة
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف نازحي الحديدة إلى 37 شهيدا وجريحا.. مسبق
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
وزارة المياه والبيئة تدين استهداف العدوان لخزان المياه بجزيرة كمران
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
