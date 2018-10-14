Army kills tens of Saudi-pad mercenaries in several fronts [14/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 14 (Saba) – The Yemeni army waged a series of attacks against groups of Saudi-pad mercenaries in the battle fronts, killing and wounding tens, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

In border province of Asir, tens of the mercenaries were killed, injured and three military vehicles were destroyed when the army foiled their attempt to infiltrate towards Alib crossing.

In also Asir, the army fired a ballistic missile, Badr 1, and three rockets, Zilzal 1, towards military sites of al-Mustahdath and Alib crossing.

In Najran province, the army launched a rocket, Zilzal 1, and artillery on the Saudi soldiers' groups in sites of al-Hamad and al-Sudis, killing a number of the soldiers and injuring others.

In Jizan province, the army waged an offensive against sites of the mercenaries in western site of al-Nar mountains, leaving heavy losses on the mercenaries.

In Yemen's western province of Hodiedah, the army destroyed two military trucks of the mercenaries and their crew members in al-Dureihmie area, while artillery hit groups the mercenaries in al-Fazah area.

In Marib province, two military vehicles of the mercenaries were destroyed and its crew members were killed or wounded in the army's assaults in al-Ashqer and al-Makhadrah areas of Serwah district.

In also Marib, the army launched rocket, Zilzal 2, on military groups of the mercenaries in Harib Nehm area, inflicting heavy casualties.

In Taiz province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army fired artillery at their sites in two districts of Haifan and al-Salu.

In Hajjah province, the army bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries, killing and wounded a number of the crew members in Medi front, the official added.

