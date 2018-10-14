ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 06:09:24م
تكبيد العدو ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى والجرحى
تكبد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى والجرحى جراء استهداف الجيش واللجان الشعبية مواقعهم بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية والقذائف المدفعية بالإضافة إلى كسر زحافاتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
مستوطنون صهاينة يجرفون أراضي فلسطينية ويدمرون 22 شجرة زيتون شرق قلقيلية
جرفت مجموعة من المستوطنين الصهاينة، أراضي ودمرت 22 شجرة زيتون، في أراضي بلدة فرعتا، شرق قلقيلية بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
مصلحة الجمارك تعلن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والآليات
أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك عن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والمركبات والآليات حتى تاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2018م.
ديوكوفيتش يفوز على تشوريتش ويحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس
فاز اللاعب الصربي نوفاك ديوكوفيتش بسهولة على الكرواتي بورنا تشوريتش 6-3 و6-4 ليحرز لقب بطولة شنغهاي للتنس للأساتذة للمرة الرابعة اليوم.
آخر الأخبار:
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط للأوراق المالية عند الإغلاق
بدء اعمال المؤتمر الرابع لمنطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ للطب العسكري في طهران
وزير الاتصالات يهنئ القيادة السياسية بالعيد الـ55 لثورة 14 أكتوبر
وزارة النقل تدين استهداف العدوان للنازحين في جبل راس بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Health Minister announces establishment of scientific research center
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 14 (Saba) – Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil, announced on Sunday the establishment of a scientific research center in the ministry to improve and develop health services in the country.

In a scientific meeting held in the capital Sanaa on the importance of scientific research in ophthalmology, Dr. al-Mutawakil confirmed the continuation of addressing the effects of the aggression and siege on the health sector in general.

"The meeting will establish a new scientific stage in the health sector," the health minister said, noting to the importance of scientific researches to develop plans and take appropriate decisions to ensure the improvement of health services.

The minister considered holding of such scientific meetings an opportunity to share experiences in the scientific research field.

He called for the encouragement and support of scientific research in all its components, so that it becomes a central focus in all scientific institutions.

The meeting reviewed a number of scientific research conducted in Yemen and their role in the development of health services.



BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
18 شهيداً و20 جريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران حرس الحدود السعودي
[14/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف العدوان لنازحي الحديدة إلى 49شهيدا وجريحا
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
مجلس الشورى يدين مجزرة العدوان في جبل راس بالحديدة
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
الصحة: ارتفاع ضحايا استهداف نازحي الحديدة إلى 37 شهيدا وجريحا.. مسبق
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
وزارة المياه والبيئة تدين استهداف العدوان لخزان المياه بجزيرة كمران
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by