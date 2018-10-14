Health Minister announces establishment of scientific research center [14/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 14 (Saba) – Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil, announced on Sunday the establishment of a scientific research center in the ministry to improve and develop health services in the country.



In a scientific meeting held in the capital Sanaa on the importance of scientific research in ophthalmology, Dr. al-Mutawakil confirmed the continuation of addressing the effects of the aggression and siege on the health sector in general.



"The meeting will establish a new scientific stage in the health sector," the health minister said, noting to the importance of scientific researches to develop plans and take appropriate decisions to ensure the improvement of health services.



The minister considered holding of such scientific meetings an opportunity to share experiences in the scientific research field.



He called for the encouragement and support of scientific research in all its components, so that it becomes a central focus in all scientific institutions.



The meeting reviewed a number of scientific research conducted in Yemen and their role in the development of health services.







Saba