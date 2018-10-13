Foreign Ministry condemns aggression frequent attacks on civilians [13/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 13 (Saba) – Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned the continued and systematic attacks of Saudi-and Emirati-led aggression coalition on civilians and the most recent is targeting of displaced families in Hodeidah province, which left 19 dead and 30 injured.



"This crime came two days after dozen of civilians were killed and injured by the aggression airstrikes on citizens' homes and farms in Tuhayta and Durihemi districts and Kamaran Island in the province," the ministry said in a statement.



The international community's silence towards these crimes has encouraged the aggression countries to continue to commit such crimes, the statement added.



The ministry called on the United Nations, the Security Council, the states sponsoring political settlement in Yemen, and humanitarian and rights organizations to bear their responsibility for stopping the aggression and lifting siege.



The statement renewed the call for the formation of an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate the crimes committed against Yemenis.





BA

Saba