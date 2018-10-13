ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:10:38م
الرئيس المشاط يوجه كلمة إلى الشعب اليمني بمناسبة العيد الـ 55 لثورة 14 أكتوبر
وجه الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى مساء اليوم كلمة إلى أبناء الشعب اليمني بمناسبة العيد الـ 55 لثورة الـ 14 من أكتوبر فيما يلي نصها:
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 7 مواطنين فلسطينيين من طولكرم وشابا جنوب بيت لحم
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم السبت، سبعة مواطنين فلسطينيين من مناطق مختلفة بمحافظة طولكرم، بينهم والد ووالدة أشرف نعالوة الذي يدعي الاحتلال أنه مطلق النار في مستوطنة "بركان" قرب سلفيت.
مصلحة الجمارك تعلن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والآليات
أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك عن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والمركبات والآليات حتى تاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2018م.
مايو يفوز على الشعب في بطولة ثلوج السقاف
حقق فريق 22 مايو فوزاً بشق الأنفس على منافسه الشعب بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جرى بينهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الوحدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة لبطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم.
أمانة العاصمة : لقاء تشاوري للإعلام المسموع يقر توحيد بث برامج التوعية بالنظافة
رئيس الوزراء يستعرض في مقابلة مع صحيفة الأخبار اللبنانية أسباب التدهور الاقتصادي والمشاورات السياسية وضمانات إنجاحها
السلطة المحلية بذمار تدين جريمة العدوان في جبل رأس بالحديدة
قيادة الداخلية تهنئ القيادة السياسية بذكرى الـ 55 لثورة 14 أكتوبر وتجدد العهد بافشال مؤامرات العدو الإجرامية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Foreign Ministry condemns aggression frequent attacks on civilians
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 13 (Saba) – Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned the continued and systematic attacks of Saudi-and Emirati-led aggression coalition on civilians and the most recent is targeting of displaced families in Hodeidah province, which left 19 dead and 30 injured.

"This crime came two days after dozen of civilians were killed and injured by the aggression airstrikes on citizens' homes and farms in Tuhayta and Durihemi districts and Kamaran Island in the province," the ministry said in a statement.

The international community's silence towards these crimes has encouraged the aggression countries to continue to commit such crimes, the statement added.

The ministry called on the United Nations, the Security Council, the states sponsoring political settlement in Yemen, and humanitarian and rights organizations to bear their responsibility for stopping the aggression and lifting siege.

The statement renewed the call for the formation of an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate the crimes committed against Yemenis.


BA
Saba
