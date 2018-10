Zilzal-2 missile hits Saudi-paid mercenaries west of Marib [13/أكتوبر/2018]

MARIB, Oct. 13 (Saba) – The army on Saturday fired a Zilzal-2 rocket in conjunction with an artillery shelling on Saudi-paid mercenaries gatherings in Harib Nehm district, western Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The missile attack left casualties in ranks of the mercenaries stationed in outskirts of the district, according to the official.





BA

Saba