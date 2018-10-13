ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:56:41م
الرئيس المشاط يوجه كلمة إلى الشعب اليمني بمناسبة العيد الـ 55 لثورة 14 أكتوبر
وجه الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى مساء اليوم كلمة إلى أبناء الشعب اليمني بمناسبة العيد الـ 55 لثورة الـ 14 من أكتوبر فيما يلي نصها:
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 7 مواطنين فلسطينيين من طولكرم وشابا جنوب بيت لحم
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم السبت، سبعة مواطنين فلسطينيين من مناطق مختلفة بمحافظة طولكرم، بينهم والد ووالدة أشرف نعالوة الذي يدعي الاحتلال أنه مطلق النار في مستوطنة "بركان" قرب سلفيت.
مصلحة الجمارك تعلن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والآليات
أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك عن تمديد فترة ترسيم السيارات والمركبات والآليات حتى تاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2018م.
مايو يفوز على الشعب في بطولة ثلوج السقاف
حقق فريق 22 مايو فوزاً بشق الأنفس على منافسه الشعب بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جرى بينهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الوحدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة لبطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم.
ناطق حكومة الإنقاذ: الصمت الأممي شريك للعدوان في جرائم الحرب بالحديدة
قيادة محافظة المحويت تدين مجزرة العدوان في جبل راس في الحديدة
اللجنة الوطنية للأسرى تدين إقدام قيادات من المرتزقة على بيع أسرى للنظام السعودي
وزارة الدفاع تجدد الدعوة للمغرر بهم إلى الاستفادة من قرار العفو العام
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Hodeidah local authority condemns Saudi-led airstrikes on displaced buses
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
HODEIDAH, Oct. 13 (Saba) – Hodeidah province's local authority on Saturday condemned Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes on two buses carrying displaced families in Jabal Rass district, which killed 17 and injured 20 others in an initial toll.

The local authority, in a statement, held the United Nations responsible for the continuous massacres committed by the aggression coalition against Yemeni people.

The statement stressed the right of Yemeni people to defend their honor and land, calling for supporting the western coast front and other fronts to retaliate the aggression crimes.

Acting governor of Hodeidah, Mohammed Quhaim, appealed to the rights organizations to work on try the killers of children and women.

He said that the crime of targeting the displaced in Masbria souk of Jabal Rass district will not go unpunished.



BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
