Hodeidah local authority condemns Saudi-led airstrikes on displaced buses [13/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct. 13 (Saba) – Hodeidah province's local authority on Saturday condemned Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes on two buses carrying displaced families in Jabal Rass district, which killed 17 and injured 20 others in an initial toll.



The local authority, in a statement, held the United Nations responsible for the continuous massacres committed by the aggression coalition against Yemeni people.



The statement stressed the right of Yemeni people to defend their honor and land, calling for supporting the western coast front and other fronts to retaliate the aggression crimes.



Acting governor of Hodeidah, Mohammed Quhaim, appealed to the rights organizations to work on try the killers of children and women.



He said that the crime of targeting the displaced in Masbria souk of Jabal Rass district will not go unpunished.







