Death toll from aggression airstrikes on displaced in Hodeidah rise to 17 [13/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 13 (Saba) – The death toll from Saudi-led aggression airstrikes on displaced families in Jabal Rass district of Hodeidah province on Saturday rose to 17 in an initial toll, while 20 others injured, the Health Ministry said in a statement.



Earlier the day, two coalition airstrikes hit two buses carrying displaced civilians on the main road of Masbria area.





BA

Saba