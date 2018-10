Israeli occupation suppresses peaceful demonstrations in Gaza

GAZA, Oct.13 (Saba) – Seven citizens were killed and 252 were injured on Friday when the Israeli occupation suppresses peaceful demonstrations in the east Gaza.





Meanwhile, 252 civilians were injured , including them 154 killed with the Israeli' weapons.







The death toll rises since March 30 into 205 Martyrs, more than 22,000 were wounded with Israeli' weapons in the east Gaza.





[13/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba