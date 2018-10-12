ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:47:30ص
دك مواقع وتجمعات العدو ومرتزقته وتكبيدهم خسائر في العديد و العتاد
دكت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
لافروف: القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية أولوية
أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية يشكل أولوية.. مشيراً إلى أن اتفاق سوتشي حول إدلب الذي تم التوصل إليه في السابع عشر من الشهر الماضي يجري تطبيقه.
مجلس الوزراء يناقش التحديات الاقتصادية ويؤكد على سرعة تدشين خدمة الريال موبايل
ناقش مجلس الوزراء في اجتماعه الدوري اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، التحديات الاقتصادية والإمكانيات المتاحة للحد منها وخاصة ما يتصل بوقف تدهور قيمة العملة الوطنية وانعكاساته المباشرة على الجوانب المعيشية للمواطنين.
مايو يفوز على الشعب في بطولة ثلوج السقاف
حقق فريق 22 مايو فوزاً بشق الأنفس على منافسه الشعب بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جرى بينهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الوحدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة لبطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
استشهاد مواطنة فلسطينية وإصابة زوجها في اعتداء للمستوطنين جنوب نابلس
غرق ثلاثة مهاجرين وإنقاذ 354 قبالة الساحل الإسباني
7 شهداء فلسطينيين و252 إصابة جراء قمع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للمسيرات السلمية في قطاع غزة
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف مصادر المياه والأسواق
  Reports
Reports: Saudi aggression airstrikes hit water sources and markets in Saada ,Hodeidah in the past 24 hours
[13/أكتوبر/2018]

PROVINCES, Oct. 13 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression waged air raids in water sources and markets in Saada and the western coast in the past day, a security official told Saba in Saturday.



In Saad, a raid targeted al-Malaheed market in al-Taher directorate, and two air raids in Shatha directorate.



In the western coast, the coalition waged a raid in water sources in Kamaran island.



Amal
saba
