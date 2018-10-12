Reports: Saudi aggression airstrikes hit water sources and markets in Saada ,Hodeidah in the past 24 hours
[13/أكتوبر/2018]
PROVINCES, Oct. 13 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression waged air raids in water sources and markets in Saada and the western coast in the past day, a security official told Saba in Saturday.
In Saad, a raid targeted al-Malaheed market in al-Taher directorate, and two air raids in Shatha directorate.
In the western coast, the coalition waged a raid in water sources in Kamaran island.
Amal
saba