Reports: Saudi aggression airstrikes hit water sources and markets in Saada ,Hodeidah in the past 24 hours

PROVINCES, Oct. 13 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression waged air raids in water sources and markets in Saada and the western coast in the past day, a security official told Saba in Saturday.





In Saad, a raid targeted al-Malaheed market in al-Taher directorate, and two air raids in Shatha directorate.





In the western coast, the coalition waged a raid in water sources in Kamaran island.





[13/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba