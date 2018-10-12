Reports: Four citizens killed, a child injured in the western coast in the past 24 hours

HODEIDAH, Oct. 12 (Saba) – Four civilians were killed and a child was injured when the US backed Saudi-led aggression hit Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba on Friday.





A child was injured and four citizens were killed by Saudi air raids in Touath directorate.





Meanwhile, the coalition waged two airstrikes in a general road in Touath, while the coalition shelling with naval battleships al-Doryhmi city, causing the general hospital and maternity and childhood hospital were destroyed. Also the citizens’ houses and Property were damaged.





In Saada, two Saudi fighter jets wages two raids in Kataf directorate and other three air raids in Sahar directorate also it hit in Hidan directorate.





Series of air raid waged al-Taher directorate and many villages in Shatha directorate.