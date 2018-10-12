ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 12 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:22:50م
ناطق حكومة الإنقاذ يدين بشدة استمرار تحالف العدوان في ارتكاب الجرائم بحق المدنيين
أدان الناطق الرسمي باسم حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني عبدالسلام علي جابر بأشد العبارات استمرار تحالف العدوان في ارتكاب الجرائم بحق المدنيين في اليمن وآخرها شن غارات هستيرية على الأحياء السكنية والمرافق الصحية والمزارع وخزانات المياه والطرق في مديريتي التحيتا ..
لافروف: القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية أولوية
أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية يشكل أولوية.. مشيراً إلى أن اتفاق سوتشي حول إدلب الذي تم التوصل إليه في السابع عشر من الشهر الماضي يجري تطبيقه.
مجلس الوزراء يناقش التحديات الاقتصادية ويؤكد على سرعة تدشين خدمة الريال موبايل
ناقش مجلس الوزراء في اجتماعه الدوري اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، التحديات الاقتصادية والإمكانيات المتاحة للحد منها وخاصة ما يتصل بوقف تدهور قيمة العملة الوطنية وانعكاساته المباشرة على الجوانب المعيشية للمواطنين.
مايو يفوز على الشعب في بطولة ثلوج السقاف
حقق فريق 22 مايو فوزاً بشق الأنفس على منافسه الشعب بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جرى بينهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الوحدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة لبطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
ذمار :القبض على ثمانية كانوا متجهين للالتحاق بصفوف العدوان
إحياء الذكرى الثانية لشهيد الوطن عبد القادر علي هلال بأمانة العاصمة
وزارة المياه والبيئة تدين استهداف العدوان لخزان المياه بجزيرة كمران
تشييع كوكبة من شهداء الوطن بمحافظة إب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Reports: Four citizens killed, a child injured in the western coast in the past 24 hours
[12/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct. 12 (Saba) – Four civilians were killed and a child was injured when the US backed Saudi-led aggression hit Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba on Friday.



A child was injured and four citizens were killed by Saudi air raids in Touath directorate.



Meanwhile, the coalition waged two airstrikes in a general road in Touath, while the coalition shelling with naval battleships al-Doryhmi city, causing the general hospital and maternity and childhood hospital were destroyed. Also the citizens’ houses and Property were damaged.



In Saada, two Saudi fighter jets wages two raids in Kataf directorate and other three air raids in Sahar directorate also it hit in Hidan directorate.



Series of air raid waged al-Taher directorate and many villages in Shatha directorate.
Amal

saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وزارة المياه والبيئة تدين استهداف العدوان لخزان المياه بجزيرة كمران
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
منظمة العود تدين استهداف العدوان لمستشفيي الديهمي والأمومة والطفولة
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
منظمات وجمعيات واتحادات تدين استهداف المنشآت الصحية
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
ناطق حكومة الإنقاذ يدين بشدة استمرار تحالف العدوان في ارتكاب الجرائم بحق المدنيين
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
هيئة تنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تدين قصف العدوان للمنشآت الصحية والخدمية في الدريهمي والتحيتا
[12/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by