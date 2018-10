Army target Saudi’ sites in Merib

MERIB, Oct.12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces targeted gatherings of US- Saudi-led aggression coalition in Sarwah directorate in Merib province, an official told Saba on Friday.





The army attacked the gatherings of mercenaries with a ground mine in Najd al-Anak area. While the army ‘snipers were killed many of them.





Meanwhile the artillery of the army waged gatherings of mercenaries in Bahra mount in Najad front.





[12/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba