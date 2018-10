Army killed, injured dozens of mercenaries in Jawf

JAWF, Oct.12 (Saba) – Dozen of Saudi- paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces by a ground mine in Kab and Shaqf directorates in jawf province, a military official told Saba on Friday.





[12/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba