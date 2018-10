Series of Saudi-led airstrikes hit the western coast

HODEIDAH, Oct.11 (Saba) – US-Saudi-led aggression waged series of raids and bombing of battleships in Hodeidah province, a local official told Saba in Thursday.





The airstrikes and bombing of the battleships damaged houses and properties of citizens in al Dowryhmi directorate.





[11/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba