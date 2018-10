8Saudi aggression air raids hit Saada

SAADA, Oct.11 (Saba) – Eight US backed -Saudi aggression air raids targeted in Saada province, a security official told Saba on Thursday.





The coalition launched three raids in areas populated by residents in Maran area in Hudan directorate, while the two airstrikes waged in Kataf directorate.





Meanwhile, the Saudi fighter jets targeted three air raids in Sahar directorate, causing large losses in properties of the citizens.





[11/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba