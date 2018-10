4civilians killed by Saudi’ raids in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, Oct.11 (Saba) – Four citizen were killed when the Saudi aggression coalition waged several air raids in Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba on Thursday.





The strikes hit areas populated by residents in Tuhaita directorate.





Meanwhile, the coalition targeted two raids in the general road in Tuhaita in Hodeidah province.





