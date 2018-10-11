ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 11 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:13:59م
هجوم مشترك لسلاح الجو والمدفعية وعمليات إغارة على مواقع المرتزقة في نهم
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية مشتركة على عدة مواقع لمرتزقة العدوان الأمريكي السعودي في فرضة نهم .
لافروف: القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية أولوية
أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية يشكل أولوية.. مشيراً إلى أن اتفاق سوتشي حول إدلب الذي تم التوصل إليه في السابع عشر من الشهر الماضي يجري تطبيقه.
مجلس الوزراء يناقش التحديات الاقتصادية ويؤكد على سرعة تدشين خدمة الريال موبايل
ناقش مجلس الوزراء في اجتماعه الدوري اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، التحديات الاقتصادية والإمكانيات المتاحة للحد منها وخاصة ما يتصل بوقف تدهور قيمة العملة الوطنية وانعكاساته المباشرة على الجوانب المعيشية للمواطنين.
مايو يفوز على الشعب في بطولة ثلوج السقاف
حقق فريق 22 مايو فوزاً بشق الأنفس على منافسه الشعب بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جرى بينهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الوحدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة لبطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Hodeidah local authority condemns aggresson bombing on Durihemi, Tuhayta
[11/أكتوبر/2018]
HODEIDAH, Oct. 11 (Saba) - Hodeidah province's local authority on Thursday strongly condemned Saudi-led aggression coalition's continued bombing on civilians in Durihemi and Tuhayta districts.

In a statement obtained by Saba, the local authority denounced targeting of citizens' homes and killing of children, women and elderly in the two districts and other areas in the province by the aggression aircrafts.

The statement affirmed the right of Yemeni people to defend their land and confront the aggression by all available means. It called for supporting the western coast fronts and other fronts to retaliate the aggression crimes.

In the statement, the local authority also condemned the economic war being waged by the aggression coalition on the Yemeni people, and held the coalition countries responsible for the disastrous consequences of this hostile step.



BA

Saba
