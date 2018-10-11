Hodeidah local authority condemns aggresson bombing on Durihemi, Tuhayta [11/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct. 11 (Saba) - Hodeidah province's local authority on Thursday strongly condemned Saudi-led aggression coalition's continued bombing on civilians in Durihemi and Tuhayta districts.



In a statement obtained by Saba, the local authority denounced targeting of citizens' homes and killing of children, women and elderly in the two districts and other areas in the province by the aggression aircrafts.



The statement affirmed the right of Yemeni people to defend their land and confront the aggression by all available means. It called for supporting the western coast fronts and other fronts to retaliate the aggression crimes.



In the statement, the local authority also condemned the economic war being waged by the aggression coalition on the Yemeni people, and held the coalition countries responsible for the disastrous consequences of this hostile step.







BA



Saba