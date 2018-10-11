Report: army causes heavy casualties on Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts [11/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged assaults against sites and groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts over the past 24 hours, leaving heavy casualties, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

In border province of Asir, the army fired a ballistic missile, Badr 1, on groups of the mercenaries.

In also in Asir, the army launched rockets, Zilzal 1,on the other military gatherings of the mercenaries in Alib crossing.

In Jizan province, several of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army fired a rocket, Zilizal 1,towads their gatherings in Majaza area and destroyed a military vehicle in Thaher Jamal site.

In also Jizan, a number of the Saudi soldiers were killed and wounded, and Saudi bulldozer was destroyed in the army's attack on Qais mountain.

In Najran province, the army launched artillery towards gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Buqa desert and al-Talah site.

In western coast, the army's air forces waged an attack on Anbarah camp of the mercenaries in al-Dureihmie area.

In Hajjah province, the Yemeni navy destroyed a war boat of the coalition in Medi coast and killed its crew members.

In Jawf province, the army waged an offensive against sites of the mercenaries in al-Matton and Khab Washaf districts, killing and wounding many and destroying a military vehicle.

In Taiz province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army 's offensive on their sites in al-Wazaih and Sabar al-Mouadam areas.

In also Taiz, the army foiled three attacks of the mercenaries towards Haifan district, leaving heavy casualties.

In Marib province, Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army repelled their attempt to infiltrate towards Nehm district, the official added.

saba