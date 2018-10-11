ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 11 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:13:59م
هجوم مشترك لسلاح الجو والمدفعية وعمليات إغارة على مواقع المرتزقة في نهم
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية مشتركة على عدة مواقع لمرتزقة العدوان الأمريكي السعودي في فرضة نهم .
لافروف: القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية أولوية
أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية يشكل أولوية.. مشيراً إلى أن اتفاق سوتشي حول إدلب الذي تم التوصل إليه في السابع عشر من الشهر الماضي يجري تطبيقه.
مجلس الوزراء يناقش التحديات الاقتصادية ويؤكد على سرعة تدشين خدمة الريال موبايل
ناقش مجلس الوزراء في اجتماعه الدوري اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، التحديات الاقتصادية والإمكانيات المتاحة للحد منها وخاصة ما يتصل بوقف تدهور قيمة العملة الوطنية وانعكاساته المباشرة على الجوانب المعيشية للمواطنين.
مايو يفوز على الشعب في بطولة ثلوج السقاف
حقق فريق 22 مايو فوزاً بشق الأنفس على منافسه الشعب بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جرى بينهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الوحدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة لبطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم.
عملية هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
بدء دورات تدريبية ضمن برنامج العامل الصحي بالحديدة
مناقشة تدخلات لجنة الإنقاذ الدولية بمحافظة الحديدة
الاتصالات: الإنترنت في اليمن لن تتأثر بسبب تغيير مفاتيح التشفير عالمياً
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: army causes heavy casualties on Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts
[11/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged assaults against sites and groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts over the past 24 hours, leaving heavy casualties, a military official told Saba on Thursday.
In border province of Asir, the army fired a ballistic missile, Badr 1, on groups of the mercenaries.
In also in Asir, the army launched rockets, Zilzal 1,on the other military gatherings of the mercenaries in Alib crossing.
In Jizan province, several of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army fired a rocket, Zilizal 1,towads their gatherings in Majaza area and destroyed a military vehicle in Thaher Jamal site.
In also Jizan, a number of the Saudi soldiers were killed and wounded, and Saudi bulldozer was destroyed in the army's attack on Qais mountain.
In Najran province, the army launched artillery towards gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Buqa desert and al-Talah site.
In western coast, the army's air forces waged an attack on Anbarah camp of the mercenaries in al-Dureihmie area.
In Hajjah province, the Yemeni navy destroyed a war boat of the coalition in Medi coast and killed its crew members.
In Jawf province, the army waged an offensive against sites of the mercenaries in al-Matton and Khab Washaf districts, killing and wounding many and destroying a military vehicle.
In Taiz province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army 's offensive on their sites in al-Wazaih and Sabar al-Mouadam areas.
In also Taiz, the army foiled three attacks of the mercenaries towards Haifan district, leaving heavy casualties.
In Marib province, Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army repelled their attempt to infiltrate towards Nehm district, the official added.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين إثر غارات طيران العدوان على التحيتا بالحديدة
[11/أكتوبر/2018]
سلسلة غارات وقصف لبوارج العدوان على مديرية الدريهمي بالحديدة
[11/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على صعدة
[11/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين بغارات طيران العدوان على الحديدة وصعدة
[11/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد مواطن وإصابة آخر بغارات لطيران العدوان بصعدة
[10/أكتوبر/2018]
