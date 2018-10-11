Vigil staged in Sanaa to denounce aggression, economic war [11/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 11 (Saba) – Residents of Sha'oub district of the capital Sanaa on Thursday staged a vigil to protest against the continued aggression and economic war on Yemen.



Speeches delivered, during the vigil, underlined the importance of continuing mobilization in the district to support the combat fronts in defending the homeland and its security and stability.



Sheikhs and social and educational figures of the Sha'oub district participated in the vigil.





BA



Saba