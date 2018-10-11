ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 11 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 05:46:06م
هجوم مشترك لسلاح الجو والمدفعية وعمليات إغارة على مواقع المرتزقة في نهم
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية مشتركة على عدة مواقع لمرتزقة العدوان الأمريكي السعودي في فرضة نهم .
لافروف: القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية أولوية
أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن القضاء على التهديدات الإرهابية في سورية يشكل أولوية.. مشيراً إلى أن اتفاق سوتشي حول إدلب الذي تم التوصل إليه في السابع عشر من الشهر الماضي يجري تطبيقه.
مجلس الوزراء يناقش التحديات الاقتصادية ويؤكد على سرعة تدشين خدمة الريال موبايل
ناقش مجلس الوزراء في اجتماعه الدوري اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، التحديات الاقتصادية والإمكانيات المتاحة للحد منها وخاصة ما يتصل بوقف تدهور قيمة العملة الوطنية وانعكاساته المباشرة على الجوانب المعيشية للمواطنين.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
  Local
Vigil staged in Sanaa to denounce aggression, economic war
[11/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 11 (Saba) – Residents of Sha'oub district of the capital Sanaa on Thursday staged a vigil to protest against the continued aggression and economic war on Yemen.

Speeches delivered, during the vigil, underlined the importance of continuing mobilization in the district to support the combat fronts in defending the homeland and its security and stability.

Sheikhs and social and educational figures of the Sha'oub district participated in the vigil.


BA

Saba
