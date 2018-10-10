ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:56:26م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى رسالة رئيس المجلس للمدير التنفيذي لصندوق النقد الدولي
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعمال الفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثالث عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
وسائل إعلام تركية : 15 سعودياً وصلوا إسطنبول يوم إختفاء الصحفي السعودي خاشقجي
نشرت وسائل اعلام تركية اليوم الأربعاء صور وأسماء 15 سعودياً وصلوا يوم اختفاء الصحفي السعودي جمال خاشقجي إلى اسطنبول وغادروها في نفس اليوم على متن طائرة خاصة.
مجلس الوزراء يناقش التحديات الاقتصادية ويؤكد على سرعة تدشين خدمة الريال موبايل
ناقش مجلس الوزراء في اجتماعه الدوري اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، التحديات الاقتصادية والإمكانيات المتاحة للحد منها وخاصة ما يتصل بوقف تدهور قيمة العملة الوطنية وانعكاساته المباشرة على الجوانب المعيشية للمواطنين.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
عملية هجومية تسفر عن استعادة السلسلة الجبلية غرب مجازة قبالة عسير
مناقشة جوانب تطوير الأداء بمديرية بني حشيش في محافظة صنعاء
مشائخ ووجهاء الحديدة ينددون باستهداف العدوان لرموز القبيلة اليمنية (مصحح)
بنيان والبلد تدشنان مشروع توزيع السلة الغذائية بمديرية مستبأ بحجة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Protest rally in capital Sanaa to condemn Saudi aggression economic war
[10/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 10 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribesmen of al-Sabeen district of the capital Sanaa held a protest rally to condemn the economic war and blockade imposed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition on the Yemeni people.
In the rally, the protesters stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal unity to confront the coalition's conspiracies that targeting Yemen.
The rally blamed the international community's silence towards the war crimes and violations committed by the coalition against citizens.
The participants the great triumphs achieved by the army and air and missile forces in respond to the coalition's crimes and siege.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
