Protest rally in capital Sanaa to condemn Saudi aggression economic war [10/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 10 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribesmen of al-Sabeen district of the capital Sanaa held a protest rally to condemn the economic war and blockade imposed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition on the Yemeni people.

In the rally, the protesters stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal unity to confront the coalition's conspiracies that targeting Yemen.

The rally blamed the international community's silence towards the war crimes and violations committed by the coalition against citizens.

The participants the great triumphs achieved by the army and air and missile forces in respond to the coalition's crimes and siege.

saba