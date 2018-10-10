Minister of Health : More than 8,000 patients with renal failure are on the verge of death

SANAA, Oct. 10 (Saba) - Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel confirmed that more than 8,000 patients with renal failure if the laundry sessions are stopped.





Al-Mutawakel said to Saba everyone who had renal failure, had three sessions per week .However, we cannot do renal dialysis due lack of solutions due to the blockade by US backed Saudi aggression coalition against Yemen .





He added," We are working hard in the health sector to prevent the collapse of the health sector" he also said that the Organizations donated equipment but have not arrived to us yet.





He point the last four mount there are million Patients need a wash session, but there are only solutions covering 10,000 sessions.





Al-Mutawakel, emphases that all Hem dialysis Centers in provinces will soon close because of the poor of solutions.





[10/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba