آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:03:13م
سلاح الجو المسير ينفذ هجوماً على تجمع للغزاة والمرتزقة بالساحل الغربي
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير اليوم هجوماً جوياً على تجمع للغزاة ومرتزقتهم بالساحل الغربي.
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
Minister of Health : More than 8,000 patients with renal failure are on the verge of death
[10/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 10 (Saba) - Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel confirmed that more than 8,000 patients with renal failure if the laundry sessions are stopped.



Al-Mutawakel said to Saba everyone who had renal failure, had three sessions per week .However, we cannot do renal dialysis due lack of solutions due to the blockade by US backed Saudi aggression coalition against Yemen .



He added," We are working hard in the health sector to prevent the collapse of the health sector" he also said that the Organizations donated equipment but have not arrived to us yet.



He point the last four mount there are million Patients need a wash session, but there are only solutions covering 10,000 sessions.



Al-Mutawakel, emphases that all Hem dialysis Centers in provinces will soon close because of the poor of solutions.



Amal
saba
