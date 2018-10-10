ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:03:13م
سلاح الجو المسير ينفذ هجوماً على تجمع للغزاة والمرتزقة بالساحل الغربي
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير اليوم هجوماً جوياً على تجمع للغزاة ومرتزقتهم بالساحل الغربي.
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
وزير الصحة يلتقي مديرة منظمة هاندي كاب
تدمير زورق حربي لقوى العدوان قبالة ساحل ميدي
دينا باول مرشحة لخلافة نيكي هايلي كسفيرة جديدة لأمريكا لدى الأمم المتحدة
بومبيو: هناك تقدم لتحقيق الهدف الأمريكي في نزع أسلحة كوريا الشمالية النووية
  Local
Meteorology warns of sailing in Socotra, Almhraw
[10/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA,Oct,10 (Saba) –Warned the National Center for Meteorology of sailing in the northeast of Socotra Island and Southeast al-Ghidah in Almhraw province due to bad weather conditions over the next 12 hours, an statement obtained by Saba on Wednesday.



That the cyclone storm " Laban" in the central Arabian Sea. It hit the northeast of Socotra Island and Southeast al-Ghidah in Almhraw province.



It comes with the storm Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and severe disturbance of the sea.



Amal
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على صعدة والحديدة وجيزان
[10/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات قرب مطاحن البحر الأحمر بالحديدة
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على أربع من محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
جريحان وأضرار بممتلكات المواطنين بغارات وقصف العدوان بصعدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
