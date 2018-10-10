Meteorology warns of sailing in Socotra, Almhraw

SANAA,Oct,10 (Saba) –Warned the National Center for Meteorology of sailing in the northeast of Socotra Island and Southeast al-Ghidah in Almhraw province due to bad weather conditions over the next 12 hours, an statement obtained by Saba on Wednesday.





That the cyclone storm " Laban" in the central Arabian Sea. It hit the northeast of Socotra Island and Southeast al-Ghidah in Almhraw province.





It comes with the storm Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and severe disturbance of the sea.





[10/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba