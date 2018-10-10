ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:35:34ص
خسائر في عديد وعتاد العدو ومرتزقته وإسقاط طائرتين تجسسيتين للعدوان
تكبد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر في العديد والعتاد في عمليات عسكرية وقصف مدفعي وصاروخي على مواقعه وتجمعاته، وتم إسقاط طائرتين تجسسيتين للعدوان خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
Reports: Series of airstrikes hit Saada, Hodeidah , Jizan in the past 24 hours
[10/أكتوبر/2018]

PROVINCES, Oct.10 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition waged series of air raids in Saada, Hodeidah , Jizan provinces, rocket and artillery shelling waged in border directorates during a day, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.



In Saada, five raids launched in al-Malahyd area in al-Daher directorate, while the rocket and artillery shelling waged in populated villages in Raza and Manba border directorates.



In Hodeidah, the coalition targeted three air raids near Red Sea Mills in al-Haly directorate, and other raid in Bowrh directorate.



In Jizan, five Saudi air raids targeted in Garah valley.



Amal
saba
