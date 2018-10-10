Reports: Series of airstrikes hit Saada, Hodeidah , Jizan in the past 24 hours

PROVINCES, Oct.10 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition waged series of air raids in Saada, Hodeidah , Jizan provinces, rocket and artillery shelling waged in border directorates during a day, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.





In Saada, five raids launched in al-Malahyd area in al-Daher directorate, while the rocket and artillery shelling waged in populated villages in Raza and Manba border directorates.





In Hodeidah, the coalition targeted three air raids near Red Sea Mills in al-Haly directorate, and other raid in Bowrh directorate.





In Jizan, five Saudi air raids targeted in Garah valley.





[10/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba