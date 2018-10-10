Army artillery shelling in Saudi' sites in Asir, Najran

NAJRAN, Oct. 10 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted on Tuesday sites and gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Asir and Najran provinces , an official told Saba on Wednesday.





In Asir, A Katyusha rocket and a number of artillery shells were fired to gatherings of mercenaries in west Mogaza and in Alab crossing point in Asir , achieving direct hits.





In Najran, the artillery targeted the mercenaries in al-Kathra crossing ,causing direct casualties .





Meanwhile, army foils infiltration attempt of mercenaries in al-Soah area in Najran crossing , killed and injured dozens.





The army destroyed a military vehicles in al-Ajasher , all it crew were killed . Also the artillery of the army targeted gatherings of Saudi in al-Soah in Najran crossing.





[10/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba