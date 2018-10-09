A pause to denounce the economic war in the western coast [10/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct. 10 (Saba) – Sons of al-Zahra district organized on Tuesday a tribal pause denouncing the economic war which launched by US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni people and the siege since more then three years, an a statement optioned to Saba on Wednesday.



Participants condemned the vigil all crimes and siege to the western coast which make them more strength and stiffness.



The condemned the statement the silence of the international community and its organizations about the war in Yemen and the economic blockade.



Amal

saba