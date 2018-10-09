ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:42:10م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز (مكتمل)
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
آخر الأخبار:
شركة النفط اليمنية تعلن عن فتح باب التنافس لاستيراد المشتقات النفطية
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي يدك تجمعات لمرتزقة العدو بعسير ونجران
مدير فرع هيئة تنسيق الشئون الإنسانية يطلع على احتياجات مركز جسر الأخوة لرعاية المعاقين
وقفة بمديرية الزهرة محافظة الحديدة تنديدآ بالحرب الاقتصادية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
A pause to denounce the economic war in the western coast
[10/أكتوبر/2018]
HODEIDAH, Oct. 10 (Saba) – Sons of al-Zahra district organized on Tuesday a tribal pause denouncing the economic war which launched by US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni people and the siege since more then three years, an a statement optioned to Saba on Wednesday.

Participants condemned the vigil all crimes and siege to the western coast which make them more strength and stiffness.

The condemned the statement the silence of the international community and its organizations about the war in Yemen and the economic blockade.

Amal
saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات قرب مطاحن البحر الأحمر بالحديدة
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على أربع من محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
جريحان وأضرار بممتلكات المواطنين بغارات وقصف العدوان بصعدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على الحديدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by