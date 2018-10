2reconnaissance planes dropping, bombing gatherings in Jizan

JIZAN, Oct.8 (Saba) - Air defenses of the army and the popular committees were dropped two reconnaissance planes to US- Saudi-led aggression coalition in Jizan border province, an official told Saba in Tuesday.





The operation was in al-Shabkah mount.





Meanwhile, the artillery of the army targeted Saudi’ soldiers and mercenaries in al-Qnasin hilltop and eastern al-Dood mount, causing direct casualties.







[09/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba