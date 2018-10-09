ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:13:36م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز (مكتمل)
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
وقفة بمديرية الزهرة محافظة الحديدة تنديدآ بالحرب الاقتصادية
رئيس هيئة التأمينات يلتقي منسقة الشؤون الإنسانية
القائم بأعمال محافظ الحديدة يتفقد سير العملية التعليمية بمديرية الميناء
الاتصالات تدعو الاتحاد الدولي للبريد التدخل لفتح المنافذ أمام خدمات البريد
  Local
Discuss food price controls in Ibb
[09/أكتوبر/2018]

IBB, Oct.9 (Saba) - President of Trade and Industry discussion related aspects of the finance situation in Ibb province, an statement obtain to Sabaa on Tuesday.



In the meeting the manager and senior traders and importers of staple food and other important men discussed the commodity Price Mechanism overall wheat and flour in which ensures low and uniform prices among traders which alleviates the suffering of citizens.



He pointed that it is necessary to reach radical solutions for commodity price of food which provides basic food asking into account the situation of the citizen for the deterioration of the value of the riyal and salary cuts.



He also said that we must price restriction and non-monopolization of foodstuffs. The local authority will do everything possible for citizens.



In the meeting, they signed on commitment one price for wholesalers who are committed to setting a specific pricing for retailers.



Also they agreed control of traders and control of manipulators and violators and found solutions to alleviate the suffering of citizens due to rising prices.



Amal
saba
