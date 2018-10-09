Discuss food price controls in Ibb

IBB, Oct.9 (Saba) - President of Trade and Industry discussion related aspects of the finance situation in Ibb province, an statement obtain to Sabaa on Tuesday.





In the meeting the manager and senior traders and importers of staple food and other important men discussed the commodity Price Mechanism overall wheat and flour in which ensures low and uniform prices among traders which alleviates the suffering of citizens.





He pointed that it is necessary to reach radical solutions for commodity price of food which provides basic food asking into account the situation of the citizen for the deterioration of the value of the riyal and salary cuts.





He also said that we must price restriction and non-monopolization of foodstuffs. The local authority will do everything possible for citizens.





In the meeting, they signed on commitment one price for wholesalers who are committed to setting a specific pricing for retailers.





Also they agreed control of traders and control of manipulators and violators and found solutions to alleviate the suffering of citizens due to rising prices.







[09/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba