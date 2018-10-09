ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:30:29م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز (مكتمل)
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
مناقشة سير العملية التعليمية بمراكز التعليم الفني الخاصة بأمانة العاصمة
القائم بأعمال محافظ الحديدة يتفقد سير العملية التعليمية بمديرية الميناء
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان باتجاه طور الباحة بلحج
مجلس القضاء يناقش عدد من المواضيع المدرجة في جدول أعماله
Parliament entrusts gas company to provide domestic gas
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - The Parliament, in its meeting held on Tuesday, entrusted the gas company with the task of providing domestic gas to the capital Sanaa and all provinces at the specified price.

The parliament directed the concerned ministries and governors of the provinces to follow up any difficulties or manipulation in this aspect and report to the parliament leadership.

In this regard, the parliament stressed the need to find a suitable mechanism to provide oil derivatives and domestic gas to citizens at the appropriate price.


BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات قرب مطاحن البحر الأحمر بالحديدة
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على أربع من محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
جريحان وأضرار بممتلكات المواطنين بغارات وقصف العدوان بصعدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على الحديدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
