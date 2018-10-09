Parliament entrusts gas company to provide domestic gas [09/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - The Parliament, in its meeting held on Tuesday, entrusted the gas company with the task of providing domestic gas to the capital Sanaa and all provinces at the specified price.



The parliament directed the concerned ministries and governors of the provinces to follow up any difficulties or manipulation in this aspect and report to the parliament leadership.



In this regard, the parliament stressed the need to find a suitable mechanism to provide oil derivatives and domestic gas to citizens at the appropriate price.





BA



Saba